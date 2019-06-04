Mother, son and family dogs escape Aiea house fire unscathed

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A mother and her son were able to escape a fire at an Aiea home Monday afternoon.
Fire officials say the two safely escaped their home on Kulawea Street around 4:10 p.m. when the fire began.
When HFD got to the scene, there was light smoke coming out of the rear of the single-story home.
The family also managed to safely remove three dogs from the home.
HFD has the fire under control within 20 minutes and it was fully extinguished by 5:15 p.m.
The cause is being investigated. Damage estimates were not immediately available.
