Mother, son and family dogs escape Aiea house fire unscathed
By HNN Staff | June 3, 2019 at 7:39 PM HST - Updated June 3 at 7:39 PM

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A mother and her son were able to escape a fire at an Aiea home Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say the two safely escaped their home on Kulawea Street around 4:10 p.m. when the fire began.

When HFD got to the scene, there was light smoke coming out of the rear of the single-story home.

The family also managed to safely remove three dogs from the home.

HFD has the fire under control within 20 minutes and it was fully extinguished by 5:15 p.m.

The cause is being investigated. Damage estimates were not immediately available.

