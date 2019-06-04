Man on trial for a Kalihi murder claims he’s being framed — by his parents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trial began on Monday for the man accused of killing a Kalihi woman in her home more than three years ago.
Jhun Ley Irorita is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Helen Prestosa, 39, who rented a downstairs unit from his family.
During opening statements, the defense attorney told a jury that Irorita is being framed by his own parents.
Prestosa was reported missing on November 20, 2015 after failing to show up for work as a manager at the Jack in the Box on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Her remains were found about five months later by volunteers picking up trash on Tantalus.
Several weeks after telling police he knew nothing about the crime, Irorita’s father, Roger Rivera, told authorities his son had confessed to the killing. Rivera also said he had to help load trash bags into his son’s truck at the time of Prestosa’s disappearance.
“Roger said that the defendant, Jhun Ley, admitted it was Helen who was wrapped up in those trash bags. Jhun Ley did not say how or why he killed Helen,” said deputy prosecuting attorney Wayne Tashima. “Roger, the defendant’s father, was too afraid to ask.”
The prosecution also plans to call the defendant’s mother, Evangeline Rivera, as a witness.
“Evangeline heard the defendant, her son, Jhun Ley Irorita, tell Roger, her husband, that he, Jhun Ley, killed Helen,” said Tashima.
But the defense attorney contends that Irorita’s father is the real killer.
“The evidence will show you that he had the motive, he had the opportunity, he had the assistance of his wife, and he’s lying about his son to get himself out of trouble,” said deputy public defender Christian Enright.
According to Enright, the victim had helped Rivera get a job at Jack in the Box, but she was about to expose a fraudulent disability claim he filed at work.
“Roger Rivera’s story will start to crumble from the very beginning,” said Enright.
Enright also told the jury that in the video they would be shown of volunteers discovering the body, they would not see any black trash bags around the remains.
The trial resumes on Tuesday with more witnesses for the state.
