Man, 38, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Drew Nitta was arrested on a $50,000 grand jury warrant.
An indictment accused Nitta of being the parent, guardian or having legal custody of the victim.
He continuously sexually assaulted the girl from March to the end of April, according to court documents.
Nitta is also accused of violating a temporary restraining order.
