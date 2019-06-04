Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in blue and white to honor those killed in Virginia shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in blue and white on Monday night to honor those killed in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach last week.
Twelve people were killed in the shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building Friday and several others were injured.
Blue and white are the colors of Virginia Beach’s flag.
“These types of senseless acts are occurring far too often across our country and around the world, and we must all take action to end such violence in our communities,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, in a news release said.
“The victims of this horrible tragedy were simply going to work as civil servants and their loss is being felt deeply by city workers everywhere, including those here in the City and County of Honolulu."
