A homeless camp tucked away in Kalihi is cleared

KALIHI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Squatters who built a village in the middle of a Kalihi Valley neighborhood are now gone, but signs of there presence remain.
Piles of rubbish were left behind near Kalihi’s Nalanieha Street Bridge, and litter still lines the stream bed.
Just a few months ago, the area was plagued with homeless.
After repeated complaints to both the city and the state got no results, concerned neighbors contacted Hawaii News Now.
The city then got in touch with property owners who have since swept the illegal campsite.
HPD also reportedly ticketed trespassers and illegal vehicles parked in the neighborhood.
No word yet on when the rest of the trash will be hauled away.
