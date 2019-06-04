Hawaii Attorney General files suit against opioid manufacturers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Attorney General Clare Connors joined other states in filing suit against numerous opioid manufacturing companies.
The state is suing at least six companies for apparent violations of Hawaii’s Unfair and Deceptive Arts and Practices Law.
The suit alleges they deceptively marketed opioids like Oxycontin, and sold far more drugs than they knew could be prescribed.
“The opioid epidemic is a national tragedy, and those who caused this problem should be held accountable,” said Attorney General Connors. “We will aggressively litigate this case to ensure that Hawaii’s taxpayers are not alone in shouldering this burden.”
State penalties could be up to $10,000 per violation.
Washington D.C., Maine, and California have also filed similar lawsuits.
