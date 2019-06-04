Got plumeria? Donations wanted ahead of a long-standing Hawaii tradition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ladies of the Hawaiian society Ahahui Kaahumanu need your help to pull off a long-standing tradition.
Ahead of the annual Kamehameha Day lei draping ceremony, the group is asking for donations of yellow plumeria.
The flowers will be used to make lengthy strands of lei fit for a king.
They’re asking anyone with the yellow plumeria to drop off flowers on the morning of Friday June 7 beginning at 7 a.m. throughout the day at the Kamehameha Statue fronting Ali’iolani Hale in Honolulu.
The ladies get together on the day of to string the flowers for the ceremony. It’s all a part of the 2019 King Kamehameha Day celebration.
The lei draping begins at 2:30 p.m. Dozens in the community flock to the statue to watch hundreds of feet of lei being draped in honor of Kamehameha.
Firefighters with the Honolulu Fire Department assist with the ceremony every year.
Lei draping marks the official start to the festivities. There will also be a floral parade, ho’olau’le’a and other community events.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.