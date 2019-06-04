Forecast: Trade winds for one more day before rain, possible thunderstorms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Enjoy the sunshine and moderate to breezy trade winds.
Trade winds will weaken into the light to moderate range from Wednesday on into the weekend as a cold front moves into the Central Pacific. An upper level trough passing through the islands on Wednesday and Thursday will enhance shower activity along with the possibility for a few thunderstorms.
More typical trade wind weather will return from Friday onward.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over leeward sections into the first half of next week.
Locally strong trade winds will continue to produce small craft advisory conditions across the typically windier waters adjacent to the islands of Maui County and the Big Island early this morning. That should continue through this afternoon.
The trade winds are expected to eventually weaken from tonight through this weekend.
Surf is expected to remain below the high surf advisory criteria along all shorelines through this weekend.
Small south and southwest swells will maintain small background surf along south facing shores through Thursday.
A slightly larger reinforcing southwest swell is expected to arrive early Friday, which may produce a modest increase in surf heights along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week.
