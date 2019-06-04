Forecast: Breezy trade winds for now then possible thunderstorms

It is a typical trade wind day with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas. Rain will trend higher in the overnight through early morning hours with some lingering throughout the day over windward spots. Downslope of some of the mountains over leeward neighborhoods will see on and off showers too.
And then an upper level low (weather disturbance) will slide over the state from the west. This could aid in the development of thunderstorms over parts of the state on Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned.
Trades will continue a gradual weakening trend on Friday as stability returns. The mid to upper level trough will move off to the east, allowing a weak mid level ridge to build in on Friday and the weekend. During this time, the surface ridge to the north will be weakened by an approaching front. As a result, trades will likely remain suppressed in the gentle to locally moderate range.
No significant swells expected. Moderate surf along east facing shores due to recent moderate to locally strong trade winds will subside during the second half of the week. There may be a bump along south shores later this weekend.
