Florence comes out victorious in Margaret River Pro

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - John John Florence continues to impress following his ACL injury last season.
The Haleiwa native picked up yet another win this season at the Margaret River Pro on Tuesday in Australia, his second tournament win through four events in 2019.
Looking for his third series title, the 26-year-old Florence defeated Kolohe Andino after defeated Italo Ferreira of Brazil, 17.73 to 15.36, in the quarterfinals, before taking out Ferreira's countryman Caio Ibelli, 14.60 to 14.10, in the semifinals to set up a final heat against Andino.
Florence scored 7.67 on his second wave and 9.00 on his third wave to score 16.67. Andino was only able to tally scores of 7.17 and 7.93 on his two top waves.
