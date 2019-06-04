Entertainment: Maui Film Festival, Jason Momoa & JayZ

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s a list of all the honorees for the upcoming The Maui Film Festival next week:
- Paul Rudd ... you may know him from Antman, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, I Love You Man and much more ... is getting the Nova Award. He’ll be awarded in Wailea next Wednesday
- The Shooting Star Award is going to Joe Manganiello. His wife, Sofia Vergara, will present him with the award. They’re in “Bottom of the 9th” - which will premiere at the Film Festival.
- Actress, director and producer Olivia Wilde gets the Lights! Camera! Passion! Award. She’s starred in multiple films and continues to give back to the artistic community.
- Gina Rodriguez is receiving the Navigator Award. She’s the voice and producer of the Netflix animated series “Carmen Sandiego.”
- The Shining Star Award goes to Awkwafina ... an actress, writer, rapper and musician. You probably recognize her from “Crazy Rich Asians.”
- Maya Erskine is receiving the Rising Star Award.
- Visionary Award is going to cinematographer, director and producer Louie Schwartzberg.
Remember when we told you that Jason Momoa is selling his beard trimmer? Well, it’s gone -- sold for $730! It was signed by Aquaman himself. It was all for a good cause. Momoa is really passionate about raising awareness for plastic pollution. The money will now go to the Nature Conservancy.
Jason Momoa says he’s coming home! We don’t know if that means Hawaii ... but in an Instagram post he says: “Ohana, I’m coming home the countdown begins.” A couple of the hashtags were “Miss my wife” and “Miss my babies”
Jay Z is making history -- becoming the world’s first billionaire rapper. According to Forbes, his wealthy is not just from music. He’s also a big time investor who has poured in tens of millions of dollars into companies like Uber. His art collection is also believed to be around 70-million dollars. His wife Beyonce has an estimated net worth of about 350-million.
