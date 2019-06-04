City offers appointments 6 months out for driver’s license renewals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can now make an appointment to renew your driver’s license on Oahu up to six months in advance.
The city said that about 70% of driver’s license and state ID transactions are now being done by appointment.
And those appointment slots fill up fast.
At the Kapalama satellite city hall, the next available appointment for a driver’s license renewal as of Monday afternoon was July 23.
In Hawaii Kai, the next available spot was Sept. 26.
“Our end goal is to make appointments the standard process for renewals, with limited walk-in service to accommodate emergencies or special conditions," said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara.
To make an appointment, head to AlohaQ.org.
