Whats Trending: New mosquito repellent, alligator in home, NYC Penthouse, The ultimate lei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - 400,000 people a year die of malaria, caught from mosquitoes. And we didn’t like mosquitoes to begin with. The University of Maryland has a solution, but we’re a little leery of. It genetically modified a fungus with Australian spider venom. Don’t get me wrong: it works. It kills mosquitoes better than pesticides do. The problem is, what else might it do? It kills mosquitoes, but what if it also messes with bees? Or has some other unintended consequences? So this won’t be sprayed freely for now.
The clearwater police department in florida was called out to investigate an unusual break-in. An 11-foot alligator was discovered inside a home. It apparently broke through some low windows in the kitchen to get in. The alligator was eventually captured, with the help of a trapper. No one was hurt.
There’s a NYC penthouse that has a price tag of $85 million dollars. Apparently, it’s been on the market for a year..so now the developer is throwing in some really big perks...says the New York Times. How do you impress someone who can buy an $85 million dollar penthouse. The developer says you’re guaranteed two Rolls-Royce Phantoms, a Lamborghini, dinner for two at the exclusive, two-Michelin-star restaurant Daniel, a $1 million yacht, a butler, private chef and oh year two tickets to space.
