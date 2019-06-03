Whats Trending: New mosquito repellent, alligator in home, NYC Penthouse, The ultimate lei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - 400,000 people a year die of malaria, caught from mosquitoes. And we didn’t like mosquitoes to begin with. The University of Maryland has a solution, but we’re a little leery of. It genetically modified a fungus with Australian spider venom. Don’t get me wrong: it works. It kills mosquitoes better than pesticides do. The problem is, what else might it do? It kills mosquitoes, but what if it also messes with bees? Or has some other unintended consequences? So this won’t be sprayed freely for now.