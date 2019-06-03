Vehicle disposal program aims to reduce car dumping on Maui

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A county in Hawaii has established a free vehicle disposal program in response to car dumping.
The Maui News reported Sunday that illegal car dumping along highways in Maui has increased by at least three times in six years.
Maui County has responded by implementing the Junk Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program, which allows Maui residents to dispose of one vehicle per year for free.
The county’s Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division department manager says the rising cost of vehicle disposal has contributed to the increase in illegal abandonments.
Tamara Farnsworth says it is “very expensive” to dispose of vehicles at permanent facilities such as metal recycling centers.
Farnsworth says the price of metal on the global market dictates the shifting prices charged by disposal and recycling centers.
