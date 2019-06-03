UH Circle of Honor Class of 2019 inductees announced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced four new inductees to enter the UH Sports Circle of Honor.
The 37th annual class with feature former national champion diver Emma Friesen, basketball head coach Bob Nash, athletics director Hugh Yoshida and booster Carolyn Berry Wilson.
The Class of 2019 will be officially enshrined during Homecoming weekend during the September 21st football game versus Central Arkansas at Aloha Stadium and at the annual Green & White Celebration on September 22 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Wilson was instrumental in organizing the athletics department’s first $1 million endowment campaign to support men's basketball undergraduate and graduate scholarships. She has also supported the Honolulu Opera Theatre, The Hawaii Theatre, Regent of Chaminade University, Adult Friends for Youth and Diamond Head Theatre among others.
Friesen won the 2008 NCAA Championship in the 1-meter diving event and was a six-time NCAA qualifier.
In addition to her national accolades, Friesen was a four-time Western Athletic Conference champion in the 1-meters and two-time champion in the 3-meters and a two-time recipient of the Joe Kearney Award.
Yoshida was the athletics director from 1993-2002 and was responsible for doubling the department's operating budget to $17 million. He was instrumental in the funding of the Nagatani Academic Center while outsourcing the department's academic services to the College of Arts and Sciences.
Nash was named to numerous All-American teams and helped lead Hawaii reach its first NIT (1971) and NCAA Tournament (1972) appearances. Following his UH career, he was selected ninth overall in the 1972 NBA Draft, the highest draft pick in program history.
Following his professional playing career, he spent 26 years as an assistant to coaches Larry Little, Frank Arnold and Riley Wallace. He also spent three years as head coach (2007-10).
