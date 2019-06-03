SmartMoney Monday: Keeping your cards safe from data breaches and fraud

Many financial institutions have online features called “card controls” that let you manage your debit card activity any time. For example, if your card is lost or stolen, you can turn the card off right away, and any attempted purchase will fail. If you find the card, just turn it back on again. You can also restrict the card’s spending limit so that expensive purchases don’t go through. In fact, you can place all sorts of restrictions based on location, specific merchants, and transaction types to limit what a criminal could do with your card. These controls let you be as specific as you want so you can feel safe and secure.