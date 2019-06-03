71 schools to provide free meals to kids this summer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 71 schools statewide will provide free meals to students this summer.
"This is typically a period of time where our most vulnerable students do not have access to services that they normally would during the school year,” said Dann Carlson, assistant superintendent at the state Department of Education, in a news release.
“Our hope is that more students will enjoy a free meal, simply by stopping by one of our participating schools.”
As part of the program, free meals will be served to all kids 18 and under. Parents are encouraged to call ahead to get the specific times at a participating school for meal service.
Here are the participating schools:
Oahu
- Aiea Elementary
- Anuenue
- Castle High
- Dole Middle
- Ewa Elementary
- Ewa Beach Elementary
- Farrington High
- Fern Elementary
- Hauula Elementary
- Kaala Elementary
- Kaewai Elementary
- Kahaluu Elementary
- Kahuku Elementary
- Kahuku High & Intermediate
- Kailua Elementary
- Kaimiloa Elementary
- Kaimuki High
- Kalakaua Middle
- Kalihi Elementary
- Kalihi Waena Elementary
- Kaneohe Elementary
- Kapunahala Elementary
- Kauluwela Elementary
- Kipapa Elementary
- Kuhio Elementary
- Laie Elementary
- Lanakila Elementary
- Leihoku Elementary
- Linapuni Elementary
- Makaha Elementary
- Maili Elementary
- Mauka Lani Elementary
- Nanaikapono Elementary
- Nanakuli Elementary
- Nanakuli High & Intermediate
- Pearl City Elementary
- Pohakea Elementary
- Pope Elementary
- Roosevelt High
- Waialua Elementary
- Waianae Elementary
- Waianae High
- Waianae Intermediate
- Waimanalo Elementary
Hawaii Island
- Hilo High
- Hilo Intermediate
- Kau High
- Ke Kula O Nawahi PCS
- Keaau Elementary
- Keaau High
- Keaau Middle
- Kealakehe High
- Kealakehe Intermediate
- Keaukaha Elementary
- Keonepoko Elementary
- Kohala Elementary
- Kohala High
- Kohala Middle
- Konawaena High & Intermediate
- Mountain View Elementary
- Naalehu Elementary & Intermediate
- Pahoa High & Intermediate
- Waiakea High
- Waiakea Intermediate
- Waimea Elementary
Kauai
- Kapaa Elementary
- Kekaha Elementary
- King Kaumualii
Maui
- Waihee Elementary
- Wailuku Elementary
Molokai
- Kaunakakai Elementary
