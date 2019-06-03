Residents warned of new alarm system scam in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are warning residents of a new scam involving alarm systems in Hawaii Kai.
CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police say there have been reports of a man going up to people’s homes, claiming to be an alarm company employee.
The man then offers to check the homeowner’s alarm system.
Authorities say alarm companies do not send out employees to do these types of checks.
If this happened to you, or if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
