Perfect Trade Wind Weather For Start Of Work Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather is with us until at least midweek; mostly to partly sunny skies with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. We have a high pressure system to the north of the islands which keeps the trade wind fan blowing. This will also mean lower humidity; but welcome to summer: we can still expect high temperatures near 90 for the Hawaiian Islands.
Surf will remain below advisory levels on all shores through the end of the week. There will be a series of south and southwest swells that will maintain small surf through the week, with a possible bump next weekend. The current small northwest swell will be on the decline today. The recent moderate to locally strong trade winds have produced moderate surf along east facing shores that will continue for the next couple of days before trending down in response to the weaker trades mentioned above.
