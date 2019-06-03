How does Hawaii’s economy compare to other states? Not too well.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a low unemployment rate and a high state government surplus, Hawaii’s economy was ranked among the worst in the nation in a new analysis.
WalletHub named Hawaii’s economy fourth worst in the nation.
Among the reasons: Slow GDP growth, low exports per capita, and relatively few high-tech jobs.
In fact, when it comes to “economic activity” Hawaii ranked dead last in the nation.
Hawaii did a little better in “economic health” and “innovation potential.”
Hawaii also ranked 26th in the nation for its annual median household income ― even though its cost of living is the highest in the country.
The analysis comes as experts warn that Hawaii is on pace to hit rockier economic times, as tourism dollars decline and the labor market cools.
