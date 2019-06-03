HHSAA inducts Class of 2019 into Hall of Honor

“They can expect a lot of challenges. And I’m going to talk a little bit today about it, not shy away from those challenges,” Te’o said. “Because it’s those challenges that’s gonna make them who they need to be. It’s going to help them to grow, and it’s going to help them be the leaders that they need to be so when they come to their 10 year reunion, there’s gonna be another 18-19-year-old sitting there in the crowd that needs to hear their story. And their story is gonna come not only from their success, but coming from the trials that they went through and overcoming those things.”