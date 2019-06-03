HHSAA inducts Class of 2019 into Hall of Honor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HHSAA Hall of Honor inducted its Class of 2019 tonight at Dole Cannery.
The 12 inductees were the following:
- Naighel Calderon, Lanai (baseball, basketball, football)
- Duke Clemens, Punahou (baseball, basketball, football)
- Kelani Corbett, Leilehua (judo, wrestling)
- Kiran Costa, Kapaa (football, soccer, volleyball)
- Sunshine Fontes, Pearl City (soccer)
- Dillon Gabriel, Mililani (football)
- Ashley Gooman, KS-Kapalama (wrestling)
- Mikayla Kekoa, Kohala (basketball, softball, volleyball)
- Kameron Ng, St. Francis (basketball, volleyball)
- Kalina Obrey, KS-Kapalama (basketball, volleyball)
- Faatui Tuitele, St. Louis (football)
- Noah Wusstig, Moanalua (judo, wrestling)
The 12 senior student-athletes were selected by a 13-person committee of current and former sports reporters, athletic directors and coaches from around the state.
Each inductee was also will awarded a $2,000 scholarship courtesy of the HHSAA and Enterprise Holdings.
But on top of receiving the honor of being inducted and having their sporting legacies remembered for years to come, they also received a keynote speech from former Punahou graduate Manti Te’o, who was inducted into the Hall of Honor 10 years ago.
Te’o said before his speech that instead of focusing on the glory of success and the highest of highs he’s felt both on the college and professional levels, he wanted to speak from the heart and give the inductees a different perspective.
“They can expect a lot of challenges. And I’m going to talk a little bit today about it, not shy away from those challenges,” Te’o said. “Because it’s those challenges that’s gonna make them who they need to be. It’s going to help them to grow, and it’s going to help them be the leaders that they need to be so when they come to their 10 year reunion, there’s gonna be another 18-19-year-old sitting there in the crowd that needs to hear their story. And their story is gonna come not only from their success, but coming from the trials that they went through and overcoming those things.”
