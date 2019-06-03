Hawaii, San Jose State football to play for Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii and San Jose State University will honor the late Dick Tomey by for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy for the first time on November 9th at Aloha Stadium.
Tomey was the head football coach at Hawaii for 10 seasons (1977-86) and San Jose State for five (2005-09).
The idea behind the collaboration came from head coaches Nick Rolovich of Hawaii and Brent Brennan of San Jose State, according to a press release.
"If there was anyone deserving of having a legacy trophy named after him, Dick Tomey is the one because of what he meant to the game of football," Rolovich said. "I've had the privilege to coach with him and being mentored by him for many years and he is responsible for me being able to sit in this chair. It is only appropriate that both Hawai'i and San Jose State programs honor him in this way."
"Coach Tomey has been a huge part of both our schools' histories, personally and professionally. Playing for this trophy will be a special way to honor and remember the man who has meant so much to each program," said Brennan. "Every year, we will be reminded of his impact and the important lessons he taught each of us."
The Dick Tomey Legacy Fund has also been established through the Positive Coaching Alliance, providing scholarships and programming for underserved youth in Arizona, Hawaii, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.positivecoach.org/tomeyfund.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.