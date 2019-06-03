Gonzalez, Lemay-Lavoie headline All-American teams

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine water polo senior Irene Gonzalez and junior Elyse Lemay-Lavoie were named to the ACWPC Division I All-America Team.
Gonzalez became the first Wahine to earn four ACWPC All-American selections and her second consecutive first-team accolade, while Lemay-Lavoie garnered her first All-American status, earning second-team honors.
The two-time reigning Big West Player of the year, Gonzalez registered 60 goals and 26 assists, while accounting for 38 steals and 10 field blocks on the season.
She finished her career No. 1 all-time at UH in career goals per match (2.31), No. 3 in goals (226), No. 5 in steals (160) and No. 6 in assists (91).
Lemay-Lavoie was a Big West first-team honoree with 53 goals on 80 attempts, setting a new single-season record for field goal percentage at 66.3 percent.
The selections mark the 22nd straight-year that at least one Hawaii player has earned an All-American distinction.
