Calendar of events: Kamehameha Day festivities planned across the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kamehameha Day falls on June 11, and communities across the islands are getting ready to honor the revered ali’i with various upcoming events.
The King Kamehameha Celebration has released its calendar of events for the state.
A vibrant Hawaii tradition, it kicks off with the annual statue lei draping on Oahu on June 7 fronting Ali’iolani Hale. The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m.
Then on June 8 at 9 a.m, the 103rd annual King Kamehameha Floral Parade runs from Iolani Palace to Kapiolani Park. It will feature marching bands, floats and extravagant pa’u riders adorned with flowers and lei.
This year’s pa’u queen who will reign over the parade is Kehau Holi-Robb, a veteran rider in the islands.
Following the parade, there will be a celebration Ho’olaule’a at the Aloha Tower Marketplace with local vendors and crafts. It runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Then on June 11, the Mamakakaua Ceremony will be help at 8 a.m. at the King Kamehameha Statue.
Similar events are being planned for Kauai, Hawai’i Island, Maui and Moloka’i. Click here for more.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.