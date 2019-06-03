Business Report: The best states to find a job

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has the lowest jobless rate in the country. Yet Wallet Hub ranks Hawaii only the 30th best state to find a job. Now, why is that? The category counts show that. Lowest jobless rate: first. Most job opportunities: fifth. Lowest average starting salary: 47th. Lowest employment growth: 49th.
The best overall rankings went to Massachusetts, Washington state and Colorado. California came in ninth. The worst state was West Virginia.
