Alo’s 2-run moonshot guides Oklahoma past Alabama
Courtesy: Oklahoma Athletics
By David McCracken | June 2, 2019 at 7:50 PM HST - Updated June 2 at 7:50 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When it mattered most, Jocelyn Alo delivered at the plate.

The Oklahoma softball standout hit a two-run home run today in the fifth inning to help give the Sooners a 7-3 victory over Alabama, advancing to the NCAA softball championship series.

Alo, a Campbell High School graduate from Hauula, went long to give the Sooners a 4-1 advantage after leading 2-1 in a close ballgame.

That home run helped push the Sooners to victory to set up a best-of-three series against UCLA that begins on Monday.

