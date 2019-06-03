Alo’s 2-run moonshot guides Oklahoma past Alabama

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When it mattered most, Jocelyn Alo delivered at the plate.
The Oklahoma softball standout hit a two-run home run today in the fifth inning to help give the Sooners a 7-3 victory over Alabama, advancing to the NCAA softball championship series.
Alo, a Campbell High School graduate from Hauula, went long to give the Sooners a 4-1 advantage after leading 2-1 in a close ballgame.
That home run helped push the Sooners to victory to set up a best-of-three series against UCLA that begins on Monday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.