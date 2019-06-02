Veterans meet with congressman to discuss issues facing their community

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Congressman Ed Case sat down with local military veterans this weekend to learn more about the issues they experienced after their service.
The ‘Talk Story’ session at the Oahu Veterans Center was held days before Case returns to Washington D.C. where he serves on the House subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies.
Case says a new generation of veterans has changed areas of need including increased support for female and minority veterans and addressing troubling trends in mental health for vets.
“We have a very tragic situation where we have an uptick in veteran suicides, and we have to go to mental health. For me, the standard model was more physical health. And you have to take the whole veteran, the whole health approach to our veterans. Focus on the best mental health that we can provide,” Congressman Case said
He added that a military affairs budget has been passed which increases funding by 10 percent. It will focus on treatment for female veterans, mental health, and improving the delivery system for benefits.
It’s estimated that there are more than 112,000 veterans living in Hawaii.
