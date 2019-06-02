Swimmer in critical condition after getting caught in currents near Spitting Caves

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Another swimmer needed to be rescued after getting into trouble in the water near a popular spot on Oahu known as Spitting Caves.
It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ocean Safety officials said a 21-year-old man apparently jumped in and was unable to make it out.
Lifeguards reportedly were able to reach him before he was completely pulled under by the current.
Rescuers pulled the man onto an Ocean Safety jet ski and brought him in to the Maunalua Bay boat ramp.
EMS then took over with advanced life saving treatment before whisking him away to a hospital in critical condition.
“This is a tragic reminder of how dangerous Spitting Caves and the coast line is around this area," a public spokesperson said.
The incident comes a day after Hawaii News Now joined Ocean Safety officials to see what rescues are like first hand.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.