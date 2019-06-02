Residents use fire extinguishers to slow spread of a Palolo house fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire extinguishers helped suppress a small house fire in Palolo Saturday night.
Honolulu fire officials say they were dispatched to a home along Palolo Avenue around 10:20 p.m.
The fire was contained to a bedroom on the first floor. HFD said three people were inside the home on the first floor when the fire broke out.
An adult male, his father and his daughter were alerted to the fire. The man used a fire extinguisher while his father ran out to grab a garden hose.
Meanwhile a neighbor from the upstairs unit ran down and helped with another fire extinguisher.
Eventually HFD got there and took over. All inside were able to escape.
They were treated for smoke inhalation but refused to be taken to a hospital.
The cause is not yet known.
