Protecting the reefs: Waikiki serves as a backdrop for first annual World Reef Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -June 1 is now the official World Reef Day, celebrating initiatives to conserve ocean and reef health.
On Saturday morning, government officials, local sponsors, and beach-goers gathered at Waikiki Beach to officiate the day with food, blessings, and celebration.
Hawaii is the first state to ban the sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, making the islands a pioneer for reef conservation internationally.
Brian Guadagno, the founder of World Reef Day and Raw Elements USA – a California based reef safe sunscreen brand – attended the festivities in Waikiki saying Hawaii was ground zero for taking action, raising awareness and leading the world by example.
“This is the beginning of hopefully a movement that will see positive change for the health of our coral reefs,” Guadagno said.
According to Guadagno, chemical-based sunscreens, single use plastics, and lack of education are the three largest concerns for conservationists.
The event included complimentary Raw Elements sunscreen application stations, a paddle out to the Hokule’a for a blessing, and the official commemoration of World Reef Day.
The event was supported by local and national corporations. Hawaiian Airlines and Aqua-Aston Hotel were both supporters of the event, serving as agents of change for the reef safe initiative.
Both companies spread awareness for reef safety with promotions and videos along with distributions of free samples of the Raw Elements mineral sunscreen. They hope their efforts will raise awareness for visitors who may be unaware of reef safety.
For more information on World Reef Day and reef safe sunscreen, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.