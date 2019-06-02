Hawaii Island Police Department presents badges to 17 new recruits

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A new group of men and women in blue are ready to patrol the streets of Hawaii Island.
Seventeen recruits were recognized for completing their coursework in the 89th Hawaii Police Department Recruit Class.
On Friday, their friends and family gathered at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel for the ceremony.
Recruits were presented with their badges and took the reaffirmation oath.
Chief Paul Ferreira was on hand for the event.
“With the pinning of this badge by that special persons in your lives, you’re taking an oath of honor that you’ll never betray your integrity, your character, or the public trust,” Chief Ferreira said.
This class of recruits included:
- Laurence Davis
- Jenna Kosinski-Santos
- Ian McComas
- Levi Comilla
- Kelena Kealoha
- Aziz Turqueet
- Sayaalii Baker
- Milton Kenui Jr.
- Everett Perez
- Brandon Beasley
- Nicholas Ramirez
- Damien Grace
- Preston Paglinawan
- Keliinaninui Swain-Hoomanwanui
- William Quinn
- Patrick Robinson
- James Rome II
