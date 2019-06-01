Swimmer remains missing after unsuccessful search in Kailua

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department officials have suspended the search for a missing swimmer near Kalama Beach Park in Kailua.
Rescue crews responded to the area near Dune Circle at about 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon on reports of a swimmer in distress.
The swimmer, a man in his 20s, was part of a group of three people that was swimming about 40 yards offshore before requiring assistance.
Two females were rescued, including a 19-year-old who was transported to a hospital. The second female did not require medical attention.
The search was suspended at 9 p.m. on Friday after search crews were unable to locate the remaining swimmer. HFD officials say the effort will resume at first light on Saturday morning.
This story will be updated.
