As summer swells start rolling in, lifeguards warn of life-threatening areas in East Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As summertime approaches, Honolulu ocean safety officials say get ready for waves to start ramping up on south facing shores.
To raise awareness about the dangers, lifeguards took Hawaii News Now for a ride along to some of the most treacherous spots.
“The waves are breaking on the coastline and the cliff, and that creates a major danger," said LT. Kawika Eckart.
Eckart is talking about China Walls and Spitting Caves, both places are notorious for drownings.
As the summer break begins, ocean safety officials are begging people to stay away because the nearest lifeguard stands are miles away, so surfers often end up rescuing people.
"Rescued like four people already in like two hours,” one surfer said. “Getting more crowded too. School’s out. It’s summertime.”
On his jet ski, Honolulu lifeguard Jude Parker warned five people in one hour to get away from the cliff's edge.
Each time, waves crashed right where they had been standing moments after they had moved.
“Yeah, it looks a little sketchy Just because at home, we don’t really have an ocean, waves, the water is still,” said Washington resident Six Buck.
Just since last Wednesday, lifeguards said they saved seven people along the Kaiwi Coastline and that’s not including the countless rescues surfers say they do every day.
“Saturday, full rescue, three people, one girl, bad,” one surfer said. “This is after telling them don't swim. They're still jumping. So please, think twice before you guys jump in."
“When you get there, looking into the ocean, the ocean is nice and blue and clear, it looks calm and deceiving,” said Eckart. “It looks really easy and safe. But when the surf gets big and the swells come through, it is just the opposite. It’s very dangerous.”
China Walls is about a 10-foot jump.
About half a mile up the coast is a cliff about six times higher called Spitting Caves.
“My advice for Spitting Caves is to never jump in the water there,” Eckart said.
This past Sunday, lifeguards had to jump the cliff themselves after driving from Sandy Beach to save two people who couldn’t get out.
“Putting ourselves in that situation is what we do. But at the same time, there’s a good chance that we can get hurt,” said Eckart.
Over the past three decades, Eckart said he can’t count how many lives have been saved out here or how many were lost.
Government statistics don't specify locations, but Hawaii News Now has reported on at least two deaths and China Walls and three at Spitting Caves in recent years.
Lifeguards hope their warnings can prevent many more.
