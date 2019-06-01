'Bows name familiar face as new swimming, diving coach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii Athletics finds their new head coach for Men’s and Women’s swimming and Diving in Elliot Ptasnik.
“I am honored and grateful to continue my coaching career at the University of Hawai‘i.” Ptasnik said, “I would like to thank David Matlin and the entire administrative staff for having the confidence in me to lead our Rainbow Wahine and Warriors,”
Ptasnik served three years as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under former head coach Dan Schemmel, who leaves Manoa after accepting the head coaches position for Stanford’s Men’s swimming and diving team.
During his time as assistant coach, Ptasnik helped the Bows’ claim three consecutive MPSF Female Swimmer of the Year awards, two MPSF Male Swimmer of the Year awards, 66 All-Academic honors and 42 UH school records. He has also helped produce three All-Americans.
“In the past three years our team as seen a meteoric rise. Ptasnik said, “And I truly feel we are just getting started.”
Previous to his tenure at UH, Ptasnik was the head coach of the Manhattan Makos swim team in New York City helping produce qualifiers for Junior National, US National and Olympic Trials.
Ptasnik swam collegiality for the University of Iowa where he was a four-year letter winner, Academic All-Big Ten honoree and was awarded the prestigious Jim Marshall Memorial Award for his time as a Hawkeye. He graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in finance and entrepreneurship.
