808 Passing Academy is Schroeder’s way to ‘pay it forward’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Warrior football quarterback Sean Schroeder is set to host the fourth annual 808 Passing Academy on Saturday, June 1st, under the lights of Aloha Stadium.
“I'm just excited to be back.” Schroeder said, “We have largely the same coaching staff so it's good to keep that cohesion -- I can speak for the entire coaching staff that we are really excited to get back out there Saturday night.”
The camp is free of charge to all Hawaii high school quarterbacks and wide receivers that want to gain the necessary skills and resources they need to pursue football beyond the Friday night lights.
The coaching staff is filled with a plethora of former collegiate and professional players as well as coaches with years of experience.
“For some of us that played for UH the home team, It’s just a way for us - in a real grass roots way - to give back to the next crop coming up,” Schroeder said,
Those years that Schroeder spent under center in Manoa are experiences that will stick with him for the rest of his life.
“Those two years i spent on island really left an impression on me,” he said, “Not only did I grow as a person and really kind of matured, but the culture of Hawaii, the Aloha spirit that people talk about, really left an indelible impression on me.”
Hawaii’s former signal caller personally covers the cost of the camp, making sure that players can get prepared for the camps throughout the summer without breaking the bank.
“Hawaii, in a lot of ways feels like a home away from home.” Schroeder said, “It’s a way for me to stay connected to a community that means a whole lot ot me, that gave me a lot in my life and its way for me to kind of pay it forward or return the favor sort to speak.”
The 808 Passing Academy runs from 6-8 p.m. HT Saturday, June 1st. For more information, click here.
