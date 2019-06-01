Man dies after early-morning crash on Oahu’s North Shore

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead following a crash on Kamehameha Highway early Saturday morning.
According to information from Honolulu police and EMS, the crash involved two people — a 41-year-old man and a 19-year-old male.
Just before 2 a.m., police said the 41-year-old was heading in the Haleiwa Direction on Kamehameha Highway just one mile south of the J.P. Leong Highway in the Wahiawa area.
Police said for reasons unknown, he veered off the road and hit a guardrail. He managed to then direct his vehicle back on the road, coming to rest perpendicular in the roadway.
The man then got out of his vehicle when police say another vehicle driven by a 19-year-old heading south broadsided the Waialua man’s vehicle.
The 41-year-old was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Police said at this time, speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors of the crash.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
