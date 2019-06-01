Key actors in federal ‘mailbox trial’ do a little ... acting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trials might always have a little theater, but there was some actual acting in courtroom proceedings Friday at the public corruption trial against the Kealohas.
The unusual performance happened while federal public defender Ali Silvert was on the stand.
Silvert served as the defense attorney for Gerard Puana as he faced charges of stealing the Kealoha’s mailbox from their Kahala home in 2013.
Former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a former deputy city prosecutor, are accused of engineering the crime to frame Puana, Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, with a felony.
At the time, the Kealohas and the Puanas were in a family feud of money.
And so on the stand Friday, a host of key players in the courtroom turned into actors in a bid to demonstrate to jurors a pivotal moment in the 2014 mailbox theft trial against Gerard Puana.
That moment: When Louis Kealoha said on the stand that Puana had been “convicted of breaking into his neighbor’s home.” It wasn’t true and the statement spurred the judge to declare a mistrial.
Silvert believed Kealoha intentionally caused the mistrial because the ex-police chief and his wife were concerned about inconsistencies the public defender was set to reveal about the investigation.
After the mistrial, Silver went to the FBI.
In court Friday, with a packed gallery, Silvert played himself while reading a transcript of that 2014 courthouse drama, while U.S. Prosecutor Michael Wheat played the prosecutor at the time.
Louis Kealoha was played by a law clerk.
And Judge Michael Seabright played the part of the ― who else? ― the judge at the time.
Everyone’s acting skills may not have been Oscar-worthy, but the spectacle did serve to clearly re-create the episode for jurors.
Also on the stand, Silvert touched on some of red flags he noticed about mailbox theft and the subsequent police investigation.
Among them: The mailbox was reported stolen hours after evidence was picked up at the Kealohas’ home by members of a secretive HPD unit.
The Kealohas also identified their mailbox as a model that was significantly more expensive than the mailbox they actually had. The difference meant the charge would have been bumped to a felony if it had remained in state court.
The government alleges the mailbox theft was actually an elaborate scheme to keep Katherine Kealoha’s alleged financial crimes ― including allegedly stealing from her uncle and her grandmother ― hidden.
And prosecutors say Silvert played a key role in unraveling the alleged conspiracy.
“Had it not been for his persistence, we wouldn’t be talking about this case today,” said HNN legal expert Ken Lawson. “In fact, if it hadn’t been for his persistence, Gerard would have been in federal prison for stealing a mailbox that he never took.”
