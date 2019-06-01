Items believed to have been owned by Queen Liliuokalani hit the eBay auction block

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Items appearing to have once been owned by Queen Liliuokalani are up for sale on eBay.
Although authenticity of the items have not been locally verified, the seller claims the items were in Liliuokalani’s possessions during her reign as monarch.
Up for sale is an antique cabinet with the engraving, “And she will sing the song that pleaseth you.” The seller says the cabinet was likely a gift that made its way from Buckingham Palace to Hawaii.
In a separate listing, a brooch engraved with, “Liliuokalani HHL Jan 29, 1892” is also up for sale. HHL is believed to be in reference to “Her Highness Liliuokalani.”
Silver in color, the brooch is attached to a lightly tattered and aged yellow and white ribbon, similar to those currently on display at Iolani Palace.
The seller — located in Tracyton, Wash. — includes numerous photos and written analysis, to prove its authenticity.
So what is the seller’s asking price?
The brooch is currently listed at a cool $250,000 while the cabinet is a bit more expensive, being listed at $21 million. (At least shipping is free for both items.)
The seller says the items were obtained from an estate sale in New Hampshire.
