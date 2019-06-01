Flames cause over $100K in damage to a Hawaii Island home

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A two-story home in the Ocean View area on Hawaii Island went up in flames Friday night.
Hawaii County fire officials rushed to the two-story home on Bamboo Lane at Mahimahi Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
They said more than half of the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.
Firefighters began attacking the flames and had it under control in about half an hour. It was deemed fully extinguished about two hours later.
No injuries were reported, but fire officials say flames caused $101,250 in damage to the structure and contents.
Fire investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.