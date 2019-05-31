Sunrise Open House: Lihue, Kapaa, Koloa

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - We're headed to Kauai to look at single-family homes under last month's median sales price.
Let’s start in Lihue.
This 4-bedroom, 2-bath property is a great value.
It’s within walking distance to the shopping center, movie theater and more.
You’re also just minutes from world renown beaches.
If you prefer to stay home, you can enjoy the oversized deck just off the Master bedroom.
And if you are a pet lover, there’s a custom matching dog house with its own yard!
Buy one house for you, get a second house for your pup!
Listed at $575,000.
Now in Kapaa: This updated 4-bedroom home is priced right, and move-in ready.
It features new money-saving LED lights, energy-efficient ceiling fans, bathroom vanities, tile flooring, interior paint and more!
You’ll find an open floor plan upstairs with the living room, dining area, updated kitchen and covered lanai flowing together.
Don’t forget about the spacious 2-car garage and private backyard.
Asking price: $630,000.
And here’s your chance to own property in Koloa.
This spacious 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is bright with natural light and a flexible layout.
This home offers plenty of room for extended family or guests.
There is a glimpse of the sunset from the kitchen with all of its radiant colors.
The side yard is fully fenced with a gate and has a variety of tropical plants including taro, sugar cane, banana and a tangerine tree.
You can play golf, shop, eat or, of course, head to more world famous beaches.
Yours for $680,000.
