Road rage incident caught on camera creates big backlog near Kahe Power Plant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A violent confrontation along Farrington Highway caused a big traffic backlog in the Waianae-bound direction on Thursday afternoon.
Video of the confrontation, captured by an eyewitness in an area near the Kahe Power Plant, appears to show a man using a baseball bat to hit another person’s vehicle on the makai shoulder of the highway.
A woman, who at times in the video needs to be restrained by the bat-wielding man, can be seen kicking the vehicle and attempting to strike a man standing near it.
The circumstances leading up to the confrontation are not seen in the video.
Police officials said late Thursday that the incident was first reported just before 2:30 p.m. At least one vehicle was towed, and no life-threatening injuries were reported.
Multiple cars attempt to drive past the confrontation, but vehicles and people blocking the roadway quickly create a back-up that later stretched back to the Makakilo overpass, according to officials at the Honolulu Traffic Management Center.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.