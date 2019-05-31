Pint-sized preschool grads say goodbye to Saint Francis School

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Soon-to-be-shuttered Saint Francis School held its final official function Friday ― and it was a cute one.
Eighteen preschoolers graduated to kindergarten, each receiving their “diploma” from Head of School Casey Asato. The kids performed Bruno Mars’ “Count on Me” and “We’re Moving Up to Kindergarten."
“’Only in darkness can you see the stars.’ This year in particular, the words of Dr. MLK Jr. resonate throughout these hallowed halls and succinctly captured my sincere feeling this morning,” Asato said.
Saint Francis School, which opened 95 years, announced in February it would close this summer. School officials cited financial and enrollment issues as their reasons for closure.
Of course, the preschool graduation ended just like all graduations in Hawaii, with the new grads buried in lei and connecting with friends.
