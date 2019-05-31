Loyola Marymount’s Paiva looks to represent Hawaii in College World Series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NCAA Division I Baseball World Series is underway and a local boy is leading his team toward a national title.
Senior Pitcher Codie Paiva played his prep ball at Kamehameha-Kapalama and now plays for the Loyola Marymount Lions in California.
The former Warrior will be representing the islands in the Regional Round of the Division I tournament, something Paiva said is an honor.
“There’s not a lot of Hawaii boys that make it to the Regionals every year,” Paiva said. “So I think that feels kinda special.”
Paiva is one for the new faces in the next wave of Hawaii athletes and is hoping to prove that the islands have the talent and the skill to make it to the next level and beyond.
“I feel like being from Hawaii, we don’t get as much recruiting, we don’t get as much people watching as we should be.” Paiva said, “There’s a lot of good athletes in Hawaii ... people in Hawaii can compete at the next level.”
No. 3 Loyola Marymount take on No. 2 Baylor tomorrow in the Super Regional Round live on WatchESPN.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.