Hometown Heroes: The pastor who coaches, both on the court and in life

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - He is a man who wears many hats: pastor, teacher, coach and advocate.
"He’s a good coach, pastor and a friend. When you need help, he’s always there to talk to you, help you out,” said 17-year-old Jericho Bautista.
Bautista met Alan Bartolome when he was in the fifth grade at Bethel Chapel in Waipahu. Bartolome, now 46, first became a pastor there when he was 34.
He says his goal is to reach people of all ages, but his main focus is the youth.
“One of the boys in church wanted to have a team. And so he asked me, 'Uncle Alan, can we start a basketball team?’ And I told him, ‘if you can get four other guys then we can start,’” Bartolome said. "The next Wednesday that I saw him, he had four guys with him, and then from that day on, we started to do practices and it grew to what it is today.”
That boy was Bautista. Now, the group has grown to more than 30 young men.
Bautista says Bartolome makes them feel welcomed.
"A lot of them are immigrants. So they don’t get to do a lot of the things that I got to do as a kid because their parents are working two, three jobs sometimes. And so just going to the beach sometimes is just a huge joy, hiking, camping. Even sometimes hanging out at McDonald’s,” said Bartolome.
Bautista says Bartolome has made a difference in his life.
"He taught me to be a man,” Bautista.”
“Before, I used to be childish. I didn't respect other people, I was cool kid. But ever since I met coach Alan. He taught me to respect your parents, your friends and even your teachers."
When Bartolome is not at church, or on the court, you can find him in at August Ahrens Elementary School, where he is a substitute teacher.
He is also an advocate for victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking by raising awareness through the organizations Domestic Violence Action Center and Made In Hope.
“I don’t have to make a difference in the entire world, I just got to make a difference in the lives of the boys that are in my area.”
