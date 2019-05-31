Hawaii’s Melounova named ITA All-American

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine tennis standout Petra Melounova was named as a 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) NCAA Division I All-American today.
Melounova is the first tennis player from the University of Hawaii, male or female, to earn All-American honors.
The junior from Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic, advanced to the NCAA’s Round of 16 to become the first Big West player since UC Santa Barbara’s Jean Okada accomplished the feat in 1996.
She finished the season with a 15-5 overall record and finished the season ranked No. 52—the highest final ranking for any Wahine.
