Hawaiian Word of the Day: Mahi’ai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our Hawaiian word of the day is Mahi’ai. The word mahiʻai refers to a farmer as well as the action of farming.
Used in a sentence “E mahi’ai ma ka mahina kupono,” which translates to “Farm on the right moon.”
Keen observations of the moon helped to inform our kupuna mahiʻai when to plant and when not to plant certain crops.
Mahalo to all of the amazing mahiʻai who continue to farm using traditional methods like our moon calendar.
