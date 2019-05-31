GPA Showcase gives local football players opportunity to shine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over two days, local high school football players will have an opportunity to be evaluated and mentored by over 20 different coaches from all levels of college football.
From June 4-5th, the seventh annual GPA Showcase will help enlighten students and family members on the world of recruiting, scholarships and financial aid. They will host two seminars, Education 1st and Academic Street Fight.
On the football side of things, former San Francisco 49er great Jesse Sapolu and former Denver Broncos legend Ma’a Tanuvasa will lead the trenches while the seven-on-seven skills portion of the camp will be ran by defensive backs coach Asai Gilman and quarterback whisperer Vince Passas.
The two-day clinic will take place at Kamehameha-Kapalama football field.
For more information, go to www.gpafootball.com.
