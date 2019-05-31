Forecast: Trade winds are back and could get locally breezy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds have returned and will gradually increase to locally breezy speeds toward the weekend. An upper level disturbance moving in from the southwest could enhance windward and mauka showers for the next day or so, with drier conditions to follow. There will be small fluctuations in wind speeds, but the trades should remain with us well into the coming week.
For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Sunday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island, thanks to the increasing trade winds. An active weather pattern in the South Pacific will keep surf at moderate heights for our south-facing shorelines, while a short-period northwest swell will slowly lower into the weekend. East shores will see an uptick in surf heights from a stronger trade swell.
