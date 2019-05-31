Family of Amanda Eller to use leftover GoFundMe money to improve hiker safety

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly $80,000 was raised to help with the search for Amanda Eller, the woman who went missing in a Maui forest for 17 days. Not all of the funds were used, but the leftover money will still be used for a good cause, friends and family say.
The Facebook group that was established for Eller’s search — Findamanda — says the remaining funds will be used to install cameras around the Makawao Forest Reserve and other popular recreational areas on Maui.
The group says installing the cameras would significantly reduce search areas and rescue times for missing people.
Eller’s father, John Eller, and his company, InSight Mobile Data, will also help develop an app to help with search and rescue efforts.
“Some of these technologies that we developed to manage the whole search effort basically wound up serving us very, very well,” Eller said, in an announcement video. “It led to an efficient, methodical ability to really clear areas.”
Eller was rescued last week Friday after spending over two weeks in the Makawao Forest Reserve. During the search and rescue efforts, rescuers, friends, family and volunteers spent endless hours searching for her.
After the Maui Fire Department suspended the search after several days, a GoFundMe page was established to cover costs for the extended search. The campaign raised $77,000. It’s not clear how much money has not been used and how much will be spent on the new initiatives.
