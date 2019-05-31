A bumper year for kittens has the humane society looking for dozens of foster homes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - You might not know this, but it’s kitten season.
Every year around this time, the Hawaiian Humane Society sees a big uptick in kittens coming into the shelter. And this year, it’s been particularly busy.
So busy that the humane society is scrambling to find foster homes for dozens of kittens.
“We are pretty much bursting at the seams with kittens right now,” said Suzy Tam, communication and community events manager for the Hawaiian Humane Society.
“Kitten season is really a time of year when the daylight gets longer and the cats start to breed and as a result there are a ton of kittens everywhere."
Tons of kittens is only a slight exaggeration.
Out of the 150 animals currently in the humane society’s foster care program, 120 are kittens. And the nonprofit has 50 more kittens waiting to be placed in foster homes (or permanent ones).
The situation has the humane society putting out a call for cat lovers to open their homes to foster kittens. The commitment is relatively short ― two to several weeks ― until they’re ready to be adopted.
Of course, you can adopt a kitten, too, but the society realizes that’s a bigger commitment.
“The foster program has no cost to our volunteers," Tam said. “We provide all of the food, the medication, the veterinary care. All you really need is your home and a little bit of love."
In the meantime, the humane society is getting more kittens daily.
To adopt a kitten, head to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s website or visit their Moiliili location.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.